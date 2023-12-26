Delhi police investigates ‘blast’ call near Israeli embassy in Delhi

Delhi police has been alerted about a blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, according to news agency ANI. A team of Delhi Police Crime Unit and forensic experts rushed the spot after recieving the call about the explosion.

However, they have not found any explosives near the embassy.

Meanwhile, Israeli embassy has claimed that there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy at around 5:10 pm.

“We can confirm that around 5:10 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation,” Israel Embassy in New Delhi said.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi As per the Israel Embassy, around 5:10 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. pic.twitter.com/KsSot9LGgF — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that they recieved a call about a bomb blast near the Israeli Embassy.

“So far nothing has been found at the location,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Israel’s foreign ministry, as reported by Reuters, said that an explosion took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi and that all of its staff members are safe.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast sounded more like a tyre blast.

The incident comes amid Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. While most countries, including India stood with Israel in their retaliatory action after the brutal October 7 attack, the country is facing global condemnations over civilian casualties in Gaza.

In 2021, a low intensity explosion had occured outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi.