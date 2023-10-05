Is Pawan Kalyan leaving NDA? Jana Sena responds amid rumours

Amid rumours that Pawan Kalyan could soon announce break up with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), his party Jana Sena has clarified that the actor-politician is not leaving the BJP-led alliance and that his support to Chandrabau Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is aimed at throwing the ruling YSR Congress Party out of power in Andhra Pradesh.

The clarification from Jana Sena came a day after Pawan Kalyan offered his support to jailed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Kalyan said that TDP is needed for good governance and development of Andhra Pradesh.

“…Today TDP is struggling and we will support them. TDP needs the support of Jana sainik’s young blood in this situation. If TDP and Jana Sena join hands, the YSRCP will be submerged in the state,” Pawan Kalyan said in a public meeting held at Pedana, in Krishna District on Wednesday.

Earlier last month, Kalyan had visited Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Jail where the latter has been lodged after being sent to a judicial custody in an alleged ‘skill development scam’ case.

Ever since, rumours were rife that Jana Sena would quit NDA. YSRCP is also an alliance partner of the BJP-led NDA. However, Kalyan’s party has clarified that he is supporting Naidu while being in alliance with the NDA.

“Pawan Kalyan said, though I’m in NDA, I’m coming out to say that we will support the TDP as they are weak now, this does not mean that he is leaving NDA, it means that despite being a part of NDA, Kalyan will support TDP as they are weak now,” said Bolisetty Satyanarayana, State General Secretary, and spokesperson of the Jana Sena Party.

In the last assembly election in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena had won just one seat with 5.6% vote share while the TDP had won 23 seats with 39.7% vote share. YSRCP swept the polls winning 151 seats with 50.6% vote share.

Meanwhile, the Vijaywada ACB court has extended the judicial custody of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu till October 19 in connection with alleged Skill Development scam case.

(With ANI inputs)