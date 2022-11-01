IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to embark on Shri Jagannath Yatra

The IRCTC, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is going to run its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on a very special tour of Shri Jagannath Yatra in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will be covering some of the prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha States.

The train is all set to embark on its eight-day tour wherein the one among the Char Dham of India ie the Jagannath temple of Puri will be visited by the pilgrims. Besides, the visit of Varanasi, Baijnath Dham and Gaya will be added attractions in the tour.

Coupled with a modern state-of-the-art AC rake, the tourist train will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway station on 08th Nov 2022 and return on 15th Nov 2022. Tourists will also have options to board/ de-board the train at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow stations in the tour.

The eight-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Varanasi, the ancient holy city, where tourists will visit Kashi Vishwanath jyotirlinga temple & Corridor along with the Ganga ghat and Arati. After Varanasi, the train will move to Jashidih Railway station in Jharkhand and tourists will proceed to visit Baidyanath Dham Jyotirling temple.

Further the train will depart from Jashidih to Puri where a stay for two nights will be arranged for tourists in the hotels. While at Puri, tourists will visit Jagannath temple, Golden Puri beach, Sun temple at Konark and the temples of Bhubneshwar. After Puri, Gaya will be the last destination where the visit to Vishnupad temple will be covered in the tour. The train will return back to Delhi on the 8th day of its journey on 15th Nov 2022.

This fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise of eleven 3rd AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLR’s. Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served on board to the guests in their respective seats from the well-equipped modern pantry car. The train has also been fitted with an infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. From clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras and Security Guards for each coach have also been provided for the tourists.

At a price range starting from Rs. 28560/- per person, the IRCTC tourist train will be an all-inclusive tour package covering train journey in 3rd AC, Night stays at AC hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc.

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total payment into small amounts EMIs. Users can avail of the EMI payment option for making payments in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24-month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards.