‘Char Dham Yatra’ stopped, schools closed till July 17 as rains continue to pound Uttarakhand for sixth consecutive day

Due to incessant rains and resultant landslides and flooding, Uttarakhand state government has halted the ongoing ‘Char Dham Yatra’ as more than 449 roads in the state including the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway were closed due to continuous landslides. As a precautionary measure, all the schools and Anganwaris up to class 12th have been closed till July 17. The schools will reopen on July 18, 2023.

The pilgrimage to the famous pilgrim shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been stopped and pilgrims advised to stay safe where they are. The road traffic on to Yamountri and Gangotri shrines in Garhwal Himayas in Uttarkashi district were disrupted following landslides at Sayanichatti on Yamountri highway and at Kheerganga on Gangotri Highway. The Rishikesh- Badrinath highway was also closed due to many landslides on the highway.

There had been reports of heavy landslides on Sonprayag-gaurikund road due to incessant rains.

The bridge on Malan river linking Kotdwar town with the Bhabar area collapsed following massive floods. The locals allege that one of the pillars of the bridge gave way due to excessive digging of the river bed for mining purposes by the contractors.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation of haridwar district where water has accumulated in large low lying areas and colonies. He conducted an aerial survey of flood affected Laksar area of Haridwar district and reached out to flood affected families in a tractor. He assured all possible help to the affected people. Earlier, he reviewed the disaster situation in the Disaster management control room situated in the state Secretariat here.

Photo caption: A bridge over Malan river in Kotdwar which collapsed on Wednesday morning.