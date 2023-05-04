Internet suspended in Manipur for five days following fresh violence

Amid tension over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court’s direction to include Meitei in scheduled tribes, Internet services have been suspended in the state, informed officials.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, “Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.” According to the statement, the suspension comes in light of some anti-social elements using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages.

“Some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public. Social media has also become a handy tool for rumour mongers arid is being used to incite the general public Wheal might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur,” it read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the district administration imposed a complete curfew in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur.

The district administration of Churachandpur issued a statement on Wednesday, stating a total public curfew has been imposed with immediate effect until further orders.

“A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District. It is desirable that any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties should be Immediately prevented,” the statement read.

“It is considered that movement of any person outside their residences is considered likely to cause a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties,” the statement further added.

As far as the current situation is concerned, two issues in the state have led to the situation. CM Biren Singh’s move to protect the forest faces resistance from illegal Immigrants and drug cartels. Also, the Manipur High Court’s recent direction to State Government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in ST has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are ST, sources told ANI.

Last week too CM Biren’s open gym, which was supposed to be inaugurated by CM Biren Singh in Churachandpur, was torched by some miscreants. Following the incident, additional state forces were deployed to maintain law and order situation in the district.

The recent steps taken up by N Biren Singh Government in Manipur to protect the Reserve Forest and Protected Forest in the state have faced major resistance from a section of tribal communities. It may be noted that there has been massive deforestation in the state due to widespread poppy plantations which have been happening for the last 15-20 years.

The widespread poppy plantations are considered to have grown exponentially due to the huge influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar.

To counter these anti-national elements, steps have been taken up to identify the illegal immigrants in the state. A sub-committee has been formed to carry out identification drives of illegal migrants in the various districts.

A Manipur Population Commission has been constituted to gather data and ground reports. Meanwhile, the state government is also setting up temporary shelters for the Myanmarese nationals who entered the state to escape the ongoing crisis in the state.