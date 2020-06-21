Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday gave the message of solidarity and universal brotherhood in the backdrop of “violent face-off” with Chinese troops on June 15 night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Prime Minister also stressed on developing immunity through Yoga by strengthening our respiratory system which is the most vulnerable part in the fight against global pandemic novel coronavirus.

In his address, PM congratulated the nation and said this International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity and the day gives the message of universal brotherhood.

He said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet.

“Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga,” Modi said.

“If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen.”

PM’s message is significant in the wake of violent clash in Ladakh in which Indian Army personnel were attacked by Chinese People’s Liberation Army on June 15 night leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Speaking about efficiency in action is Yoga, the Prime Minister mentioned about the COVID-19 surge and said that the virus specifically attacks our respiratory system.

“The one that helps us the most in strengthening our respiratory system is Pranayama like breathing exercise.”

“As a conscious citizen, we will move forward unitedly as a family and society. We will try to make Yoga at home and Yoga with family a part of our lives. We will surely succeed, we will surely win,” PM