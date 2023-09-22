INS Nireekshak diving support and submarine rescue vessel departs Trincomalee after training

Indian Navy’s Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel, INS Nireekshak departed Trincomalee on 21 Sep 23 after a week-long Dive Training exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy. Diving teams of both Navies undertook extensive harbour as well as sea dives. In addition, several interaction including cross-training of personnel on various aspects of mutual interest were held between the ship’s crew and SLN personnel. Officers from Junior Command & Staff College, Trincomalee visited the ship who were briefed on the Saturation Diving capability of the ship.

Rear Admiral PS De Silva, Commander of Eastern Naval Area visited the ship and appreciated Indian Navy’s support towards the training of SLN divers. He also emphasised the need to exchange Best Practices and professional expertise between both navies.

Apart from training activities, a social outreach activity was held at a school of underprivileged children in Trincomalee. A joint beach cleanup drive was undertaken at Dutch Beach on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

In a display of unity and wellness, a joint yoga session and a friendly basketball match were held with Sri Lankan Naval personnel.

The ship was open to visitors and more than 1500 personnel visited the ship.

The ship’s visit has further reinforced strong ties between the two Navies.