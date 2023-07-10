Influencer Seema Kanojiya dances inside Delhi Metro, faces backlash

There are still cases of commuters breaking the restrictions in spite of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) repeated cautions against filming inside train coaches. Recently, a video of an influencer dancing to a well-known Bollywood song, ‘Andekhi Anjaani’ by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, at a Delhi Metro station went viral on social media, causing a lot of users to get angry and irritated.

It has been established that the person in the video is Seema Kanojiya. She is a social media influencer with 361K followers on Instagram and is also a YouTube vlogger. She posts makeup transformation videos, dance videos and cooking videos.

Seema can be seen dancing both inside the metro coach and afterwards on the station platform in the viral video. The bulk of the other passengers chose to ignore her; however, some in the background seem baffled by the sight. Viewers have expressed displeasure over the video, which they describe as disrespectful and disruptive to other passengers because it demonstrates a clear disregard for the DMRC’s laws and regulations.

Advertisement

More than 12,000 people have liked the video on social media, indicating widespread popularity. However, the majority of internet users disapprove of its popularity, as many express their displeasure with the situation at hand. Questions about the Delhi Metro’s original purpose as a transit system are raised by certain claims that it has transformed from a means of transportation into a centre for entertainment. It is further explained that such instances make fellow passengers uncomfortable, which only serves to increase the annoyance.

One user’s comment called for action for the Delhi Metro to do a ‘serious check-up.’ Another commented that ‘when shameless meets mannerless, this feat happens,’ showing how strongly this behaviour was condemned. One more user questioned the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as to when they will take proper action against such people.

The said video has been taken down from Seema’s Instagram account.