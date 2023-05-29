India’s stature has globally grown in 9 years: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that while India’s stature in the world has grown during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure of nine years, the nation’s internal and external security has also improved. Today, no one can dare to look at India, he added.

Addressing a press conference organized on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government’s tenure in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, “In the last 9 years, the Modi government has provided a strong base to the four pillars including nation’s respect, internal and external security, welfare of the underprivileged, and infrastructure development.”

He said that over the past nine years, we have not only noticed a change in the circumstances but have also witnessed the emergence of a ‘new India.’ India of today is supported by four crucial pillars.

The Chief Minister stated, “The first pillar of India’s progress, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is the increase in India’s prestige at the global level. India is getting respect all over the world. Recently, the Prime Minister visited three countries, where he received notable gestures of respect.”

“The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea greeted Modi by touching his feet, breaking protocol, and personally receiving him in the late evening. This was the first time a sovereign nation felicitated its counterpart in such a manner. Additionally, Papua New Guinea and Fiji bestowed their highest honors on Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

He further mentioned the statement made by the Prime Minister of Australia, who addressed Modi as “Boss,” and the President of the United States expressing a desire to have Modi’s autograph, which was seen as an honor for India and its population of 1.4 billion people. Adityanath further stated that the world recognizes and respects India’s heritage through the global celebration of Yoga on June 21st each year.

Speaking of the second pillar, the Chief Minister noted that “India’s internal and external security situation has strengthened today. Because of the improved security situation in India, no one can afford to challenge it. India has always been positive towards its neighbors. India has responded firmly and effectively for the first time, ensuring the security and fortification of its borders.”

Yogi Adityanath said that in the past nine years, India had managed to secure its borders, crush terrorism and Naxalism. “A sense of new hope and confidence has arisen in the country in terms of security,” he said.

Regarding the third pillar, the CM stated that India currently has world-class infrastructure to meet the needs of its 140 crore citizens. In the 70 years after independence, only 74 airports were constructed, but within the span of 9 years, the government has built an additional 74 airports across the country.

Rapid rail, new ports are being built. New AIIMS are being built and Health infrastructure has been strengthened. Infrastructure is being developed for every section according to the aspirations of the country, he added.

The Chief Minister said that poor welfare is the fourth pillar. The government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor without any discrimination, with the vision of inclusive development. The Jan Dhan Yojana, where over 45 crore bank accounts were opened for poor individuals in the country.

The initiative has brought unimaginable change, with UP benefiting the most, having opened over 8.5 crore bank accounts. As a result, the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system has been implemented, ensuring that funds from various schemes reach the accounts of the poor, farmers, and laborers, he said.

He further mentioned that this approach is the most significant attack on corruption, as funds are now reaching the intended beneficiaries directly. Through a single click, millions of farmers are receiving the benefits of schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, and pensions for destitute women, disabled individuals, and the elderly.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned various development and welfare initiatives undertaken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure, PM Awas Yojana, construction of toilets, control of infectious diseases, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, SVANidhi Yojana to street vendors, PM SVAMITVA Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, women empowerment, mission employment, startup, standup, digital India.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary, Organization General Secretary Dharampal and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure. He said that the works accomplished in the last 9 years have been unprecedented since India’s independence in 1947.

He emphasized the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and how the government strengthened the healthcare sector, including vaccine manufacturing.

Puri mentioned, “India’s GDP is currently $3.8 trillion, with Germany and Japan slightly ahead. We will be the third-largest GDP country in the world in the next two years. We have set a target of $7 trillion economy by 2028 and a goal of reaching a $28 trillion economy by 2040. “

He also discussed the growth of capital expenditure, with a 30 percent increase from the previous year to the current year, highlighting the development of airports, road networks, and national highways. He emphasized that not only are airports becoming world-class, but railway stations are also being rejuvenated.