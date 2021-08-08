India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 50 crore mark

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 50.68 Cr. Cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,51,292 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 55,91,657 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,10,99,771 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 43,910 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.39%.

India has reported 39,070 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported for forty-two consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,06,822 and active cases now constitute 1.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,22,221 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48 crore (48,00,39,185) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.38% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.27% today. The daily Positivity rate remains below 3% for the last 13 days and below 5% for 62 consecutive days now.