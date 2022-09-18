Indian Students’ Parliament feliciates Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr. Joshi

Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (Student Parliament of India) felicitated Dr C P Joshi with an honour of ‘The Model Legislative Assembly Speaker’ for demonstrating exemplary leadership in the conduct of the Rajasthan Legislative House, strengthening and promoting democracy in front of all citizens, especially the youth at a function at Pune on weekend.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Mrs. Meira Kumar and former Home Minister Shivraj Patil honoured Dr. Joshi by presenting him with a Memento, a safe, and a shawl in presence of SPI functionaries.

Addressing the audience, Dr Joshi said there should be at least 200 days of sitting in every state assembly, Lok Sabha to keep the trends of procedures. Parliament and Legislative Assemblies should last longer because MPs and MLAs have accountability to the people, he added.

Dr. Joshi said, ” Pandit J L Nehru did important work for the development of the nation on the basis of policy and well-planned plans. The country and democracy will be strong only when people are educated. We are emerging as a power in the world. Parliamentary democracy has to be strengthened. For this, the work of nation-building will have to be done by making a policy. The youth will have to be made aware about voting”.

Many public representatives and students’ union representatives were present at the function, according to assembly PRO here today.