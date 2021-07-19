Sword attack on a Mumbai lawyer and his associate by over a dozen assailants with swords, iron rods, and knives on a road in full public view, has left Mumbai shocked, officials said on Monday.

The MBH Colony Police Station has arrested four persons and launched a hunt to track another seven accused in the crime. The incident took place on Sunday when the lawyer, Satyadev Joshi and his associate Ankit Tandon had gone to survey land for a client in the Dahisar suburb.

A group of goons wielding swords, iron rods, and knives surrounded them and soon after attacked Joshi and his associate while the duo screamed for help. Both the victims received serious injuries in the shoulders and arms.

The bleeding duo was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and both are stated to be out of danger now.

“I had gone to Kanderpada in Dahisar west to survey a property for my client Tauquir Khan, who is the owner of the plot when the brutal attack occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday,” Joshi said.

The victim, a resident of Goregaon, today recorded his statement with the police while a delegation of lawyers visited the police station to register their protest over the attack on a member of the legal fraternity and demanding security.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur visited the police station and listened to their grievances and assured necessary action in the matter, said Karan Mertia, one of the lawyers present there.

Stunned by the broad daylight assault, the lawyers now plan to raise the matter with the government and Home Department through the respective city and state bar councils to ensure protection for advocates on duty.

…With IANS inputs