Rajasthan: Raje, Joshi, Khachariawas, Beniwal file nomination papers

Former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo Hanuman Beniwal were among 51 other contestants who on Saturday filed their nomination papers for November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Raje filed her nomination from Jhalrapatan seat, while CP Joshi from Nathdwara, Khachariawas from Civil Lines, and Beniwal from Nagaur’s Khinwsar seats.

Talking to the media persons, Raje said: “We are all one. We look forward to working together for the next five years”.

So far about 535 contestants have filed their nomination papers for 200-member assembly polls in the state.

November 6 is the last date of filing papers. Scrutiny will take place on November 7 and nomination withdrawal by November 9. The results would be declared on December 3.

The BJP has released four lists and so far has released the list of 184 candidates. Candidates for 16 seats are yet to be announced. At the same time, the Congress has so far released five lists of candidates and announced candidates for 156 seats. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for 44 seats.