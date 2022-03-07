Veteran HP theatre actor Deven Joshi passes away

Veteran theatre artist and director Deven Joshi passed away at Mohali on Sunday evening.

Deven Joshi was a theatre artist who was committed to theatre and he himself was the school who had firm belief in commitment and discipline.

Multifaceted Deven Joshi’s services to the theatre will always be known to the art lovers in Shimla and around Himachal.

Joshi’s directed plays include Ashadh ka ek din, Sandhya Chhaya, Aadhe Adhure, Pagla Ghoda, Sari Rat, Look back in anger.

A doyen in Himachal theater, he was a versatile genius with the acting nuances and a third eye for finer intricacies in real life which he portrayed in his theatrical works.

Senior theatre actor and president of Natyanukriti Shimla Sanjay Sood expressed his deepest condolence on his demise and said he will be deeply missed by art lovers and intellectual fraternity of the state.

He offered heartfelt condolences and sympathies for the peace to the departed soul and patience for the family members.