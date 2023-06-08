Stranded passengers of an Air India flight, including children and elderly, found themselves battling language barriers, unfamiliar food, and standard accommodation after their plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Magadan Russia, are now boarded in a replacement aircraft carrying all passengers and crew from Russia’s Magadan for San Francisco today in the morning.

At San Francisco International Airport Air, India has already increased its on-ground support(SFO) to assist passengers on their arrival with all courtesies. This team is all ready to provide service with medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections, as needed.

After a technical problem with one of its engines an Air India flight was diverted to Magadan the flight made an emergency landing at Magadan Airport on Tuesday. The Boeing 777 aircraft, was taking 216 passengers and 16 crew members From Delhi to San Francisco. The passengers and crew were then forced in an accommodation which was in a remote Russian town.

According to US Department of State there were less than 50 American citizens on board the flight.