Air India signs codeshare accord with largest Japanese carrier

Air India, India’s leading global airline, and All Nippon Airways, the largest Japanese carrier, have signed a codeshare agreement connecting their networks.

The new commercial partnership will provide more travel opportunities for customers of both airlines, who will benefit from the enhanced flight selections between India and Japan.

With this agreement, effective for travel from today, Air India and All Nippon Airways guests will fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket.

In addition, guests of both airlines flying on codeshare flights will enjoy premium services such as lounge access and priority boarding that Star Alliance offers to its premium members.

Available for sale from today, Air India will add its ‘AI’ designator code on ANA’s flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai, while All Nippon Airways will add its ‘NH’ designator code on Air India’s flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi. Air India and ANA are considering further expanding their cooperation on additional routes.

“This codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways marks an important step forward in connecting India and Japan,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India.

The agreement will contribute to further consolidate the economic and commercial relations between India and Japan and will offer Indian tourists the opportunity to broadly discover the wonders of Japan and to Japanese citizens the opportunity to easily travel to India, ensuring the highest standards of safety.