Indian Navy’s preparations are aimed at guaranteeing peace: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today assured the global community that the preparations being made by the Indian Navy were not a provocation to any aggression but a guarantee of peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

“Today, (the) Indian Navy is counted among the frontline navies of the world. Today, the world’s largest maritime forces are ready to work and cooperate with India,” he said.

Rajnath conducted a sea sortie on one of the most potent platforms of the Indian Navy ‘INS Khanderi’ during his visit to Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka. He was given a first-hand insight into the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine.

The defence minister also witnessed a wide range of operational drills with the submarine demonstrating the advanced sensor suite, combat system and weapon capability which provides it with a distinct advantage in the subsurface domain. The day-at-sea also provided him with a glimpse of the submarine’s capability to effectively counter anti-submarine operations by an adversary. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officials of the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence were also present.

He complimented the Indian Navy for carrying out operations in a challenging environment and maintaining a high state of readiness and offensive capability to address any threat in the maritime domain. He termed the Indian Navy as a modern, potent and credible force, capable of being vigilant, valiant and victorious in all situations.

The minister described ‘INS Khanderi’ as a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ capabilities of the country. He appreciated the fact that 39 of the 41 ships/submarines ordered by the Indian Navy are being built in Indian shipyards.

On the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’, Rajnath said it would bolster the maritime security of the country, along with INS Vikramaditya.