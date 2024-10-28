Indian Navy’s expo showcases defense start-ups, MSMEs

The third annual Swavlamban event, organized by the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation, kicked off with an exhibition for innovators, startups, and MSMEs on Monday, at Bharat Mandapam here.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, inaugurated the exhibition, aligning with the Swavlamban 2024 theme ‘Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation’.

The exhibition, open to the public on October 28 and 29, highlights breakthrough technologies, innovative concepts, and products developed by Indian defense startups and MSMEs.

Advertisement

A key event on October 28 featured an interactive outreach session focusing on challenges outlined in the Defence Innovation Organisation’s ADITI 2.0 launch under the iDEX scheme. This session connected startups and MSMEs seeking funding with venture capitalists and incubators, creating opportunities for partnership and growth.

The exhibition has drawn wide participation from notable dignitaries, the Defence Attaché Corps, members of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), academic institutions, and the general public. This vibrant engagement is expected to fuel a culture of innovation and creativity to address evolving national security challenges.