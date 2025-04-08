Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri at Colombo, Sri Lanka

Strengthening maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet warship INS Sahyadri mission deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka. The visit marks a key moment in regional cooperation, reinforcing mutual commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection.

As part of the visit, personnel from both navies will engage in professional interactions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces.

The visit underscores the longstanding partnership between the two nations, furthering cooperation under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR)’ initiatives.

The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering regional stability and strengthening naval diplomacy with friendly nations.