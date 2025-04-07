Indian Navy’s warship INS Sahyadri arrives at Colombo

Strengthening maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet warship INS Sahyadri mission deployed in IOR arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The visit underscores the longstanding partnership between the two nations, furthering cooperation under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and MAHASAGAR initiatives.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the visit marks a key moment in regional cooperation, reinforcing mutual commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection.

As part of the visit, personnel from both navies will engage in professional interactions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces.