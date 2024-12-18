Indian Navy commissions advanced survey vessel Nirdeshak in Visakhapatnam

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the commissioning ceremony of Nirdeshak on Wednesday at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, the event was graced by senior naval officials and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

Advertisement

Nirdeshak is the second vessel under the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, built by GRSE Kolkata, with over 80 per cent indigenous content. This ship embodies India’s push for self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence manufacturing and showcases the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, MSMEs, SAIL, and private industry partners.

Advertisement

According to a statement of the naval spokesperson, the new Nirdeshak pays homage to its predecessor, which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years before being decommissioned in 2014. The vessel advances this legacy, setting new benchmarks with its cutting-edge operational capabilities, endurance of 25 days at sea, and a top speed exceeding 18 knots.

The commissioning of Nirdeshak marks a milestone in modernising the Indian Navy’s hydrographic fleet, bolstering its ability to conduct maritime surveys, and furthering the nation’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision. This addition strengthens India’s maritime capabilities and underscores its commitment to regional security and economic growth.