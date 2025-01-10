Indian Diaspora integral to vision of developed India: Murmu

The Indian Diaspora represents the best of our country. They have carried with them not just the knowledge and skills acquired in this sacred land, but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of our civilization for millennia, President Droupadi Murmu said here on Friday.

Whether in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, the Indian Diaspora has made a mark that the world acknowledges and respects, she emphasized while addressing the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention here.

Congratulating all the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees, she said that their success stories are not just a matter of pride for India, but they also inspire millions across the world to strive for excellence. She also congratulated Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and said that her outstanding contributions in leading her nation, with a special focus on women and the Indian diaspora, has set a high benchmark on the world stage.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become more than just an event, she said, observing that it is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its Diaspora are strengthened.

“Our nation today is marching towards Viksit Bharat – a developed India – by the year 2047. It is a National Mission that requires proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad. She stated that the Indian Diaspora is an integral part of this vision. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realization of a developed India”, she asserted on the occasion.

Referring to India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the President said that this vision is about creating an ecosystem that not only meets our needs, but also contributes to global well-being. We seek to be a nation that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, ensuring a bright future for generations to come. She stated that the Indian Diaspora would play an essential role in achieving this vision.