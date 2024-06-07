Indian Army’s Artillery Regiment embarks on white water rafting expedition

The Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery, in collaboration with the Army Adventure Wing, has embarked on a journey to undertake a series of white water rafting expeditions covering all raftable rivers of the country.

These expeditions will be conducted as a run up to the Bicentenary of the Regiment of Artillery, which will be celebrated on 28 September 2026.

The first expedition in the series concluded triumphantly after an exhilarating journey from 25 May to 5 June 2024.

Covering the challenging waters of rivers Mandakini, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and Ganges, the expedition unfolded across six phases along the Rishikesh- Devprayag- Srinagar- Rudraprayag axis, encompassing a distance of approximately 300 kilometers. The team for the expedition, led by Lieutenant Colonel BN Jha, comprised two Officers, one JCO and 21 from other ranks. The journey commenced from Rudraprayag and culminated at the Veer Bhadra Barrage in Rishikesh.

The primary objective of this expedition was to instil a sense of motivation and inspiration among the serving personnel, encouraging them to push beyond their limits, embrace adventure and foster camaraderie. By navigating the challenging rapids and breathtaking landscapes, participants not only showcased their resilience but also demonstrated the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to excellence and teamwork.

As the Indian Army commemorates two centuries of the Regiment of Artillery’s unwavering service and dedication, this remarkable feat stands as a testament to its ethos of courage, discipline and esprit de corps. The Indian Army looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, embarking on new adventures and forging stronger bonds in the years to come, according to a statement here.