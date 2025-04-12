Army Chief reviews operational readiness on Western Front

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Indian Army’s Vajra Corps to assess its operational preparedness along the Western borders.

He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar. During a comprehensive briefing, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria updated the COAS on the prevailing security environment and the Corps’ readiness posture. General Dwivedi later visited select locations to gain a first-hand appreciation of ground-level preparations by frontline formations.

While expressing his satisfaction with the seamless synergy among the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, Punjab Police, and other stakeholders in safeguarding both the border and the hinterland, the COAS commended the troops’ high morale, professionalism, and unwavering dedication. He urged them to maintain the Army’s exacting standards of operational excellence.

General Dwivedi also encouraged all ranks to harness cutting-edge technologies in line with the Army’s transformation roadmap towards a modern, agile force under the national vision of Viksit Bharat – India@2047. The COAS also felicitated and interacted with the veterans.