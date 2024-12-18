Indian Army partners with BEL to establish advanced AI hub in Bengaluru

The Indian Army has taken a major step toward integrating advanced technology by inaugurating the Indian Army AI Incubation Centre (IAAIIC) in Bengaluru. The centre was virtually inaugurated by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, highlighting the Army’s commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower its personnel and enhance operational capabilities.

Aiming to create an AI-ready force, the IAAIIC is designed to bolster the Indian Army’s technological evolution and readiness for modern security challenges. The facility will focus on developing innovative, data-driven solutions to improve decision-making, operational efficiency, and preparedness for AI-driven warfare.

The centre has been established in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which will provide infrastructure and IT support, while Army personnel will oversee its operations.

According to an Army spokesperson, the IAAIIC will act as a hub for collaboration, bringing together academia, startups, industry experts, and domain specialists to develop indigenous AI solutions tailored to the Army’s unique requirements. The centre will focus on critical applications such as Predictive Maintenance, Enhanced Surveillance, Decision Support Systems, and Autonomous Platforms.

Equipped with a 1-petaflop supercomputer provided by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), the IAAIIC is fully equipped for AI modelling and training. By fostering local talent and reducing dependence on foreign technology, the initiative aims to drive self-reliance in defence innovation. Additionally, it will help build a cadre of AI experts within the Indian Army.