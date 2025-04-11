Vodafone Idea to expand 5G service to Delhi and Bengaluru

Vodafone Idea plans to expand its next-generation telecom offerings to Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Patna in April, the company has stated in an update to the stock exchange.

The statement also mentioned Vodafone Idea’s strategy to drive growth on the back of digital transformation, customer experience, and enterprise partnerships.

Advertisement

The update came weeks after it got relief in the form of the government’s approval to convert part of its spectrum debt amounting to Rs 36,950 crore into equity, providing the telco with cash flow ease. After the conversion, the government will hold 48.99% in the company, while promoters Vodafone Group UK (16.07%) and the Aditya Birla Group (9.5%) will hold around 26.2%.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has reiterated that its investments will focus on 17 circles to improve competitiveness in priority markets as it undertakes 4G coverage and capacity expansion and 5G rollout.

As a result of these initiatives, it expects its 4G population coverage to reach 90% by March 2026, as compared to 82% at the end of March 2025, and 74% at the end of March 2020.

Vodafone Idea has given a capex guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for FY25 focused towards its network expansion initiatives, and had deployed Rs 5,000 crore capex in the first nine months of FY25, according to disclosures made at the end of the December quarter.

It also stated in the investor update filed with the exchanges that the late adoption of 5G is “leading to the embrace of the latest advanced technology products and cost efficiency.”