Tech in action: Indian Army’s Robotic Mules make intern’l debut; join quake rescue Ops in Myanmar

For the first time, the Indian Army has deployed its highly publicised robotic mules (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment) on a foreign land as part of the ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in Mandalay, Myanmar. More than two weeks ago, a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, prompting relief measures and assistance from India under Operation Brahma.

Combined with nano drones, which are being used to live stream the surveillance of the quake-affected area, the Robo Mules were deployed two weeks ago to assess the buildings damaged in the quake and navigate through the debris to aid in assessing the casualties.

Inducted into the Indian Army in September 2024, the Robo Mules were to be used in forward areas, especially those located in the high altitude regions of the country. Capable of climbing stairs, steep hills, the technology is adaptable to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 to +55 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Army had inducted 100 Robo Mules that not only carry a payload of 15kg but also come equipped with electro-optics and infrared technology for object recognition.

A contingent of 12 robotic mules made its debut during the 77th Army Day celebrations held at the Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre in Pune, in January.

Soon after the quake, the Indian Army had established a Field hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar, as part of the ongoing Operation Brahma. The Field hospital was deployed using two Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft. With a staff of 118 personnel, the field hospital is now fully operational with a 200-bed capacity, offering surgical and in-patient care.

Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far India has extended around 650 metric tonnes (MT) of relief material to quake-hit Myanmar as humanitarian assistance, sent through seven IAF aircraft and five Indian Navy ships as part of Operation Brahma.

” We also sent an 80-member NDRF team to undertake a search and rescue operation. They have conducted their mission and have finally returned home,” Jaiswal said.

“We are also in touch with Myanmarese authorities as to what more is required, and we stand ready to support Myanmar with whatever assistance that will be requested from their side,” he added.