The week-long “Fire & Fury Corps Ice Hockey Championship 2019-20” organised by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) in Leh concluded on Tuesday.

Organised as a Sadbhavana initiative, the popular event, which is an open championship for men and women, saw enthusiastic participation from 13 men’s teams and 4 women teams.

Final match of the Men’s Championship was played today at the NDS New Hockey Rink in Leh and was witnessed by Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, Fire & Fury Corps in addition to a large number of sports enthusiasts. The keenly contested finals, which was played between ‘LSRC (Red)’ and ‘ITBP’ teams, saw the match going into extra time and then finally into a penalty shoot out, which was won by the ITBP team 5-4.

Major General Arvind Kapoor felicitated the players and complimented them for the outstanding technical skill and sportsmanship displayed during the entire Championship. He also felicitated Tsewang Dorjay (LSRC) and Rizen Dorjee (ITBP) who were adjudged the Best Player and Best Goalkeeper respectively in the Men’s category.

Earlier, finals of the Women’s Championship was played on 27 January between ‘Ladakh Divas’ and ‘Secmol A’ teams, in the presence of Air Commodore JVS Guron, VM, Air Officer Commanding, 21 Wing Air Force. ‘Ladakh Divas’ won the match by a close margin (3-2), giving a glimpse of the tough fight put up by both teams. Air Commodore JVS Guron complimented the Women’s teams for their exceptional sporting skills. He awarded the Championship Trophy and also felicitated Stanzin Dolker and Samzes Dolma who were adjudged the Best Player and Best Goalkeeper respectively.

Indian Army has been actively promoting Ice Hockey in Ladakh as part of the effort to promote local sports and encourage local sportsmen. The “Fire & Fury Corps Ice Hockey Championship” is one such event organised by the Army with an aim to provide the youth of the region a platform to showcase their sporting talent.