Indian Army inducts 550 Asmi pistols amid US sanctions on manufacturer

Amid growing tensions surrounding recent US sanctions against 19 Indian companies, including Lokesh Machines Limited, the Indian Army has successfully inducted 550 units of the indigenously developed Asmi machine pistols, by the firm, into its various operational units under the Northern Command.

The announcement came via the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), which highlighted that the Asmi pistols, designed for close-quarter battle and specialized operations, are a significant step toward India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with DRDO, these weapons are being manufactured by Lokesh Machines, based in Hyderabad.

In a tweet, the ADGPI stated,“The ‘Asmi’ machine pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close quarter battles and specialised operations. Its unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation both as a pistol and submachine gun. This 100% Made-in-India weapon’s induction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of IndianArmy towards AtmanirbharBharat to propel the Nation towards self sufficiency in defence manufacturing.”

It may be recalled that earlier in the month of October, Lokesh Machines Limited had delivered its first major order of the indigenously developed Asmi submachine gun (SMG) to the Indian Army’s Northern Command.

This order consisted of 550 SMGs based on the design provided by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune, in collaboration with the Indian Army. The weapon, which weighs less than 2.4 kg, is approximately 10-15% lighter than comparable international models, offers the Indian Army a tactical advantage in various combat scenarios.

However, this achievement comes amidst controversy. Lokesh Machines Limited found itself on the US government’s radar after it was included in a list of 19 Indian companies and individuals sanctioned on October 30 for alleged business dealings with Russia. In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has defended the companies, stating that the transactions in question did not violate Indian laws.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that India is engaged in dialogue with US authorities to address concerns over export controls and is ensuring that Indian companies are informed of any new regulations that might affect their operations.

“Our understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. Nevertheless in keeping with India’s established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions as well as inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated during a press briefing, recently.