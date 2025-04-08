Operation Brahma: Indian Army Continues Medical Relief Operations in Mandalay

Four Army units receive VCOAS citations
Four units of the Indian Army were awarded the VCOAS Unit citations by Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), during a ceremony conducted in the South Block, here on Monday.
The Indian Army’s field hospital has so far treated 258 patients and undertaken six major and 27 minor surgeries as part of the ongoing Operation Brahma in Mandalay, Myanmar.
An Army official stated that the field hospital continues to provide critical medical support and humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent earthquake.
Till date, 1,370 individuals have been treated under Operation Brahma. “The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the people of Myanmar during this time of crisis, delivering timely medical care and ensuring,” the official stated.
