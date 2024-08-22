India wants to connect with the world: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night addressed the Indian diaspora in Warsaw and said for years India followed a policy of keeping equal distance from all nations, but today’s India wants to connect with everyone, and believes in progress of all.

He said that a visit to Poland by an Indian Prime Minister was happening after 45 years and he was eagerly looking forward to meeting President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk to strengthen India-Poland ties.

Responding to the warmth and exuberance of the Indians, he said today’s India stands with everyone, and thinks of everyone’s welfare. “We are proud that the world today respects India as a Vishwabandhu (friend of the world). I am sure you must be experiencing this here, my information must be correct,” he said.

“For us, this is not a matter of geo-politics, but of values and traditions,” Mr Modi said. Those who did not get a place anywhere, India has given them a place both in its heart and on its land.

“This is our heritage, which every Indian is proud of. Poland has been a witness to this eternal feeling of India. Even today, everyone in Poland knows our Jam Saheb by the name of Dobre i.e. Good Maharaja,” he said.

During World War-II, when Poland was surrounded by difficulties, when thousands of women and children of Poland were wandering from place to place in search of shelter, then Jam Saheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward, Mr Modi recalled.

He built a special camp for the Polish women and children. Jam Saheb had told the Polish children of the camp that just as the people of Nawanagar call me Bapu, “I am your Bapu too.”

Two decades ago, when a massive earthquake struck Gujarat, Jamnagar was also hit by it, the Prime Minister said. Then Poland was one of the first countries to reach for help. Here in Poland too, people have given a lot of respect to Jam Saheb and his family.

This love is clearly visible in the Good Maharaja Square in Warsaw. A while ago, Mr Modi said he got the privilege of visiting the Dobre Maharaja Memorial and the Kolhapur Memorial.

“In this unforgettable moment, I also want to give you some information. India is going to start the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program. Under this, India will invite 20 Polish youth to visit India every year. This will give the youth of Poland an opportunity to know more about India,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi said the Kolhapur Memorial is also a tribute to the devotion of the Polish people to the great royal family of Kolhapur. In Marathi culture, humanitarianism is given the highest priority, he said.

“Today, I also got the opportunity to pay tribute at the Monte Cassino Memorial. This memorial also reminds us of the sacrifices of thousands of Indian soldiers. It is also a proof of how Indians have performed their duty in every corner of the world,” the Prime Minister said.

Empathy is an identity of Indians, he said. Whenever any country in the world faces a crisis, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. When Covid came, the biggest calamity of 100 years, India said – Humanity First. “We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world,” the Prime Minister said.

India is the land of Buddha’s legacy. And when it comes to Buddha, he believes in peace, not war, Mr Modi said. Therefore, India is a big advocate of lasting peace in this region as well.

“India’s view is very clear – this is not the era of war. This is the time to unite to deal with the challenges that pose the greatest threat to humanity. Therefore, India is emphasising on diplomacy and dialogue,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have all seen the way you helped our children trapped in Ukraine. You served them a lot. You arranged langars, you opened the doors of your house, your restaurants. The Polish government even removed restrictions like visas for our students,” the Prime Minister said.

“On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I congratulate all of you, the people of Poland, I salute you,” he said.

There are many similarities between the societies of India and Poland. One big similarity is democracy. India is not only the mother of democracy, but also a participative and vibrant democracy, he said.

Today, India’s entire focus is on quality manufacturing and quality manpower. “Today I have come among you with very good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a Social Security Agreement. All friends like you will benefit from this,” he said.

The Prime Minister told the diaspora “You too have to connect as much as possible with India’s growth story. And you also have to become the brand ambassador of India’s tourism.”