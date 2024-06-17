India-US hold meet on critical and emerging technology

India and the US on Monday reviewed a range of bilateral issues as well as global developments at the annual meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) between the two countries.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan co-chaired the delegation-level talks between the two countries in the national capital. This is the second iCET meeting between the two countries and is spread over two days–17-18 June. The first meeting was held in the US in January last year.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the US-India iCET (iCET) in May 2022 to elevate and expand the bilateral strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

The two countries also said they are committed to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem “based on mutual trust and confidence that will reinforce our democratic values and democratic institutions”.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Mr Sullivan.

”Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’ after the meeting.

Mr Sullivan is the first top senior American official to visit India after the assumption of office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

Mr Sullivan was scheduled to visit India earlier in February but due to other pressing commitments in the US, the annual review meeting was rescheduled for June 17-18.

He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Sullivan’s visit comes days after PM Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy and said India and the US will keep “working together to further global good.”