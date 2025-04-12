Doctors discuss technological invasion in healthcare

Technology in health care is unable to replace the empathy of a clinician, said Dr Sunil Chandi, chief medical officer of ITC, India and former director and senior cardiologist, CMC, Vallore on Friday.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by Dr B C Roy Academy of Professional Courses on the theme: “Technology in Health Care – Boon or Bane” on the occasion of World Health Day.

Advertisement

The programme started with watering the plant by Dr Sunil Chani, Tarun Bhattacharya, Jernail Singh, Mita Mitra, general secretary, treasurer and vice-president of Dr B C Roy Society, respectively and Dr Rajib Roy, principal of Dr B C Roy Academy of Professional Courses.

Advertisement

Dr Chandi was felicitated with uttario by Tarun Bhattacharya and with Silver Memento by Jernail Singh to mark the Silver Jubilee of BCREC. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Rajib Roy, principal BCRAPC. Dr Saikat Moitra, chief advisor of Dr B C Roy Society greeted Dr Chandi in his brief address.

Dr Partha Pal, medical director of the Mission Hospital, Durgapur explained that the definition of health means physical, mental and social health. Health should not be considered in an isolated way.

Dr Chandi in his keynote speech explained with several examples how technologies are engulfing the health sector. He said that only our change of attitudes to technology can make health technology most beneficial to us. He said technologies like IKNIEF, Bionic Arms, nano devices are going to revolutionize the health sector in terms of technology. Humans cannot escape technological developments. Artificial Intelligence is now becoming a rival of clinical thinking. He described AI as the “New Pentagon of Medicine “.