Malda chambers seeks GI tag for local brinjal varieties

Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce has formally appealed for the Geographical Indication (GI) registration of two popular varieties of brinjal—Ashapur Brinjal and Nawabganj Brinjal—uniquely cultivated in the Chanchal and Old Malda blocks of the district.

In a letter addressed to the senior scientist and nodal officer of the Patent Information Centre, West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology, Ujjal Saha, president of the chambers, highlighted the distinct quality and taste of these brinjals, which are widely appreciated across India.

Mr Saha emphasised that these varieties have been traditionally cultivated by local farming communities for generations and have strong potential in both domestic and international markets due to their long shelf life and high demand. He also noted that the district administration, including the district magistrate of Malda, has shown keen interest in promoting and supporting the cultivation of these brinjals. The DM has personally visited growers and encouraged efforts for wider recognition.

The food safety officer and the district horticulture officer have already initiated analysis of the produce, and relevant documentation has been forwarded to the authorities, including memos from the Public Analyst (Food & Water) of West Bengal.

The chamber believes that GI registration under the “Food Stuffs and Goods” category of the GI Act, 1999, would boost marketability, enhance farmer income, and contribute significantly to the region’s socio-economic development.