India sending warships to South China Sea for naval exercises

India is sending four of its warships to the South China Sea for bilateral exercises with friendly countries in what observers see as an attempt by New Delhi to counter the growing Chinese assertiveness on maritime issues.

“Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet ships — INS Ranvijay, INS Shivalik, INS Kadmatt and INS Kora — are scheduled to proceed on an overseas deployment of over two months to Southeast Asia, South China Sea and Western Pacific,” the Indian Navy tweeted.

It said the deployment sought to underscore operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo-Pacific.

The warships will participate in bilateral exercises with Vietnam Peoples’ Navy, Philippine Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy, Indonesian Navy and Australian Navy and also participate in multilateral exercise “MALABAR 21″, the Navy added. The Malabar exercise will also see the participation of the US and Japan navies off the coast of Guam. India, Japan, Australia and the US together constitute the ‘Quad’ which China considers as a grouping that wants to check its growing influence in global affairs.

The Indian Navy’s participation in naval exercises with these countries, some of whom are involved in maritime disputes with China, comes at a time when the Indian Army is locked in a tense stand-off with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi has traditionally avoided deepening its engagement with China’s neighbours lest such a move antagonises Beijing. However, the mood has changed in New Delhi following the Ladakh stand-off that began in April-May last year.

Meanwhile, India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier began its sea trials off the coast of Kochi today. With this, India has joined a select group of countries to achieve the capability to build its own aircraft carriers.

Describing it as a “proud and historic day for India”, the Indian Navy said, “Reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sailed for her maiden sea trials today (Wednesday), in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the 1971 war.”

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) is the “largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India.” The achievement, it said, was key to India’s quest for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.