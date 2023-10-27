Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes within 10 feet of US B-52 bomber

A Chinese J-11 fighter jet came within 10 feet of a US Air Force B-52 bomber conducting routine operations over the South China Sea, the US military said, slamming the China for the “unsafe” conduct of the fighter pilot.

“A People’s Republic of China J-11 pilot executed an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea…” the military said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said that the intercept was conducted at night and that the Chinese’s pilot demonstrated poor airmanship.

"A People's Republic of China J-11 pilot executed an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea…"

The J-1 fighter jet pilot “demonstrated poor airmanship by closing with uncontrolled excessive speed, flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet (of the B-52), putting both aircraft in danger of collision,” it said.

“…intercept was conducted at night, with limited visibility, in a manner contrary to international air safety rules and norms. Military aircraft, when intentionally approaching another, shall operate with professional airmanship and give due regard for safety…”

“We are concerned this pilot was unaware of how close he came to causing a collision,” the US military added.

A video shared by the US Indo-Pacific Command shows the Chinese J-11 fighter jet approaching the American B-52 bomber and passes dangerously close to it.

With the latest incident, according to experts, the Chinese wants the US to back down from the South China Sea region it wants to control. However, the US military reiterated it will continue to “fly, sail, and operate” wherever international laws allow.