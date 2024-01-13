India lodges protest with UK over its envoy’s visit to PoK

India has strongly objected to the recent visit of UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying such infringement on this country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was not acceptable to it.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra lodged a strong protest with British High Commissioner in India Alex Ellis in this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

”The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,” the MEA asserted.

The British envoy to Pakistan visited Mirpur in PoK on January 10 along with a UK Foreign Office official. She justified her visit saying “70 per cent of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests”.

“Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people-to-people ties! 70 per cent of British-Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!” said the diplomat on her controversial visit.