India records 752 Covid cases, four deaths

A total of 752 Covid cases were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With the addition of the new cases, the overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,07,964.

According to data from the Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 5,33,332 as four more succumbed to the disease.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 325 people recuperated from the disease during the last 24 hours. The recovery tally stood at 4,44,71,212.

As per the data, the active cases stands at 3,420.

It may be mentioned that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and stressed on the need to be alert, and not to panic.

Mandaviya noted that it is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, and asked to conduct mock drills in all hospitals once every three months.

Earlier this week, the Ministry issued an advisory asking the States and UTs to maintain a constant vigil on the situation besides ensuring adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests, and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories.