Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / India records 44,643 new Covid-19 cases, 464 fresh fatalities

India records 44,643 new Covid-19 cases, 464 fresh fatalities

Over 3.10 crore have recovered from the disease

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 6, 2021 12:12 pm

IANS

India recorded 44,643 new infections taking the total caseload to 3,18,56,757, while the active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,754 with 464 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent.

An increase of 3,083 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 11 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844 with 41,096 recovering in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 49.53 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive and 57,97,808 people were administered doses in the last 24 hours.

The 464 new fatalities include 120 from Maharashtra and 117 from Kerala.

A total of 4,26,754 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,530 from Maharashtra followed by 36,705 from Karnataka.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

India reports 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities
UK to move India from red to amber list on Sunday
India, Russia joint military drill kicks off in Volgograd