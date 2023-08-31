India on path to become world’s second largest metro network: Puri

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Thursday that India was on path to become world’s second largest metro network system.

Puri was briefing the media on the outcomes of various initiatives undertaken towards strengthening of urban transport at the launch of an updated e-booklet (2014-2023) titled, “Transforming Urban Landscape”.

He said, “Today, about 872 kms of metro lines are operational in 20 different cities namely, Delhi & 7 NCR cities, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Nagpur, Kanpur and Pune with average daily ridership of 85 Lakhs. Further, about 988 Kms of metro rail projects (including Delhi-Meerut RRTS) are under construction in various cities across the country namely Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Pune, Kanpur, Agra, Bhopal, Indore, Patna, Surat and Meerut.”

Talking about the efforts made by the government towards transformation on urban landscape under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said the investments in urban sector have seen a significant rise from Rs 1,78,053 crore ( 2004- 2014) to Rs 18,07,101 crore ( 2014 onwards).

He reiterated the government’s indomitable will and resolve for growth and development of urban sector in India.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and senior officials of MOHUA also attended the event. The booklet launched by the Minister encompasses the data and information on progress of various schemes, initiatives, programmes and missions that aims towards development of urban landscape in India. These Schemes and Missions include Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban (SBM-U), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Development ( AMRUT), Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) among others.

On the occasion, Puri quoted the prime minister on urban development, “We see urbanization as an opportunity and we are committed to make cities world class urban spaces that further Ease of Living.”

He said in line with the vision of the prime minister, the government has utilised the opportunity to transform the Urban sector in the last nine years. He emphasised that this sector was neglected previously.

The minister highlighted the progress made under Swachh Bharat Mission (U). He articulated that the mission has led to 100 per cent access to toilets with construction of 67.10 lakh Household Toilets and 6.52 lakh Community & Public Toilet Seats. The mission has led to a four-fold increase in waste processing from 18 percent in 2014 to 75.20 percent in 2023. Segregation and door-to-door collection of Municipal Solid Waste has also witnessed a remarkable increase as a result of efforts done under SBM-U.

Drawing attention to the achievements under PMAY-U, Puri informed that so far, the scheme has achieved a milestone of sanctioning 1.19 crore houses. More than 113 lakh houses have been grounded for construction of which, 76.34 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

He highlighted that the mission promotes women empowerment by providing the title of houses in the name of female member or in the joint name. More than 94 lakh houses under PMAY-U are in the name of women or joint ownership.

He further added that the government is using the latest technologies to build the houses under PMAY-U. Fifty four new technologies have been identified through a Global Challenge process and these are used in construction of various Light House Projects.