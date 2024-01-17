India now 5th fastest-growing economy in the world: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that India has now reached the fifth position in the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI)-Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) Joint Campus, Faridabad, the minister said, “India has become a country to attain global repute with the strength of science, technology, and innovation.”

“The India International Science Festival 2023 is being celebrated for three key reasons among many others and these three reasons are: the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole region of the Moon; second, COVID vaccine development by India, and third, Aroma Mission,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that India is the first country to make a successful DNA vaccine in a short time.

Dr. Singh focused on the five revolutionary decisions made by the government of India within a couple of years, namely the space reforms through the public-private partnerships (PPP), National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan-National Research Foundation (NRF), National Geospatial Policy, and National Education Policy (NEP).

The mega science festival will be celebrated from January 17 to 20 at the joint campus of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT)-Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) & Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad (Haryana).