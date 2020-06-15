Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the relation between India and Nepal is not an ordinary one but that of “roti” and “beti”.

Addressing the virtual ‘Jan Samvad’ rally of Uttarakhand BJP, Singh reiterated that the 80 km-long new road connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in Tibet inaugurated by him on May 8 is built on Indian territory.

“Earlier pilgrims used to go to Mansarovar via Nathula Pass. It was a longer route, but now Border Road Organisation (BRO) has built a link road till Lipulekh. This has brought a new route to Mansarovar… It is an 80 km long road, built in Indian region,” he said.

However, tensions between the two nations escalated after this and also threatened to put up a security post in the disputed territory.

Rajnath Singh further said that some misconceptions have risen in Nepal regarding the road and added, “But I would like to say that as far as Nepal is concerned, we not only have social, geographical, historical or cultural relations with them but also a devotional relation. India can never forget this”.

“Any number of fences can be put up beyond Dharchula but these relations can’t be broken. The relation between India and Nepal is not an ordinary one but that of ‘roti’ and ‘beti’,” he added.

The Defence Minister further assured that if any misconception has risen among people of Nepal due to the construction of road from Lipulekh to Dharchula, then the Government of India will find a solution through dialogue. “But I can confidently say that there can never be bitterness among Indians towards Nepal,” he said.

In a major setback for India, the parliament of Nepal on Saturday voted in favour of the constitutional amendment bill in a special session to update the country’s map. The updated map claims over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India, despite strong protest by New Delhi.

In the house with a total strength of 275 members, the 258 members were present and voting and all the votes went in favour of the Bill, which has sparked tension with its friendly neighbour India.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s party had cleared the map last month igniting fierce criticism from India which termed it as a “unilateral move on a sensitive issue”.

Meanwhile, the government in New Delhi has called the parliament move a violation and an artificial enlargement of claims.

In response to media queries on the passing of constitutional amendment bill revising the Coat of Arms of Nepal by the House of Representatives, the official spokesperson of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, said, “We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter.”

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” the spokesperson said.

Further, speaking on the Coronavirus situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having the willpower to accept the challenge posed by the pandemic and fight against it.

“The measures which we have taken to fight this (COVID-19 pandemic), are being appreciated not only in India but also by WHO,” the minister noted.

He also said that PM Modi has been successful in taking India to the fifth position from ninth in just five years in terms of size of the economy.

“Our aim is to bring India among the top three countries of the world in terms of size of the economy,” Rajnath Singh said.