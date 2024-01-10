India logs 605 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

As many as 605 new Covid cases were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As per the data, four more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 5,33,406. Kerala and Karnataka reported two deaths each.

With the addition of the new cases, the cumulative tally of cases rose to 4,50,19,819. It also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to the data, out of the new cases, Karnataka reported the highest with 252 cases, followed by Maharashtra 114 and Kerala 94.

Six cases were reported from the national capital during the said period.

The recovery tally rose to 4,44,82,770 as 877 people were discharged during the said period.

The active cases in the country stood at 3,643, the ministry said.