Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that India has become the 3rd biggest startup ecosystem in the world.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the national conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’ to celebrate 100 episodes of the programme, which was graced by around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country who Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in previous episodes. Addressing the “Mann Ki [email protected]” National Conclave, Thakur said, “India has become the world’s 3rd biggest start-up ecosystem. Now every day a new startup is being made. Earlier India was 2nd in importing but now India has become the world’s 2nd biggest manufacturer.”

The conclave was organised by Prasar Bharati in Vigyan Bhawan, here in the national capital.

“Since its inception on October 3, 2014, ‘Mann ki Baat’ has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India,” the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement.

Actor Aamir Khan who was present at the event said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has had a huge impact on the people of India.

Indian Para-athlete Deepa Malik said, “It is not essential to become an Engineer. Whatever field you choose, if you excel in or contribute to the development of the nation then PM Modi will be there to appreciate you.”

As per the statement, these are people whose remarkable contribution towards nation-building has been lauded by the PM in his monthly broadcast.

The participants include people working in various fields like the promotion of traditional art, culture and crafts, environment protection and those who tirelessly supported the nation during Covid times, those who are supporting disadvantaged citizens, those who have provided innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by society etc.

These esteemed guests brought with them various unique products showcasing the ancient Kaavi paintings from the state of Goa, the Etikoppaka Wooden Toy Craft of Andhra Pradesh, Pattachitra paintings done on stone from Odisha and products made from the fibre of banana stems by the self-help group in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

The valedictory session of the event will be graced by Home and Cooperation Minister AmitShahh in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Singh Thakur. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, will also be present during the session.

A commemorative postage stamp and coin on 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be unveiled to mark this momentous event in the valedictory session.