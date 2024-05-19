AAP takes out cycle rally in East Delhi ahead of LS polls

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) joint candidate with the INDIA bloc from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar led a cycle rally on Sunday morning as part of the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign.

AAP volunteers in yellow T-shirts with the slogan ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ written on them took out the cycle rally in the Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area.

On the occasion, Kumar said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made arrangements to give Rs 1,000 to women every month along with free electricity, water, health and education for everyone.

The cycle rally, which started from the ISKCON temple of Mayur Vihar Phase 2, passed through lanes and by-lanes of the area.

“We thank the Supreme Court for allowing Arvind Kejriwal to come out of jail and campaign for the elections. Today, we all are ready to answer the conspiracy of the BJP,” said Kumar.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Listing the achievements of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the East Delhi candidate said he provided free electricity, water, healthcare, education and promised a sum of Rs 1,000 every month to women of Delhi. “Therefore, the BJP conspired to put him in jail so that the AAP government could be toppled,” he said.

“Sometimes through officials and at others through the LG, the BJP is conspiring to topple the Delhi government. The BJP wants to bring down the Kejriwal Government to stop free electricity, water, education, and health facilities being provided to the people of Delhi,” Kumar said.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and North West. Polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election will be held on June 4.