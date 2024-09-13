INDIA bloc leaders welcome Kejriwal’s bail, call it victory of Constitution

Several party leaders from the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed the step ”a victory of the Constitution”.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand got bail, now Arvind Kejriwal has also got a bail. “This is a tight slap on the face of the Modi government, which was creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country by misusing these central agencies,” Tiwari stated.

“The Modi government should understand that harassing opposition leaders in this way is not right for democracy,” he added.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on social media platform X stating “The bail of Delhi’s popular and public welfare Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a victory of the Constitution. Only those who are against the Constitution misuse it but the knock on the door of justice is always heard”.

Additionally, Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) president Sharad Pawar posted on X, “One thing is clear from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail that the foundation of democracy in the country is still strong.

Kejriwal’s bail confirmed the feeling that a conspiracy to overthrow someone in a lowly way will never succeed in a democratic country, he added.

Welcoming the bail order, CPI leader D Raja posted, “We welcome the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal. He is the elected Chief Minister of Delhi. Now, we will have to wait and see how the legal course and judicial process will move further because there are some conditions.”

Meanwhile Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav stated, ”We welcome the decision and it is a good thing that Arvind Kejriwal has got bail.”

“If we pay attention to the comments of the Supreme Court, the way government agencies are being exposed is also worth noting. The discriminatory way in which people of the opposition parties are being targeted, the reprimand given by the Supreme Court to ED, CBI is also worth noting”, added Yadav.

Speaking on the bail, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saket Gokhale posted on X, “Extremely happy to hear that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has finally gotten bail. BJP’s vulgar and pathetic attempt to crush the AAP has been dealt a lethal blow by the Hon’ble SC today”.

“Justice moves slowly but it finally vindicates the innocent. Wish you all the strength and power in our collective fight against the criminals of the BJP,” the Trinamool lawmaker added.