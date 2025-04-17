BJP demands Kejriwal’s explanation on dubious foreign funding sources

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following searches by the CBI at Durgesh Pathak’s premises, saying the party is in the dock for its foreign funding.

He accused the AAP of being involved in dubious politics bordering on anti-national activities.

The senior BJP leader questioned AAP’s habitual victimhood theatrics and said, “If they have done nothing wrong, what are they afraid of? Let Durgesh Pathak prove his innocence in the court rather than whining before the media.”

He said those who indulge in kickbacks and illegalities cannot blame agencies for doing their job.

Chugh accused the AAP of diverting bribe money received in the Delhi liquor scam and laundering it as ‘donations’ to finance their Goa election campaign at a time when Pathak was handling political affairs in the coastal state.

He said it isn’t a mere suspicion, there are email trails, manipulated identities, and illegal fund routes now under CBI scrutiny.

Chugh alleged that the AAP set up ‘AAP Overseas India’ in countries like Canada, the US, and Australia to illegally collect foreign funds.

In 2016, the party routed money using shared email IDs, duplicate phone numbers, and the same credit cards to bypass the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). These actions were in violation of Indian electoral and financial laws, including the Representation of the People Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, he added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Pathak is trying to hide yet another lie from the people of Delhi while covering up his corruption.

He said the money allegedly collected through the liquor scam in Delhi was funneled into the Goa elections, during which Pathak was in charge of AAP’s poll campaign in the state back then.

He said whether it’s in Delhi or Punjab, the AAP has only worked towards emptying the government’s treasury.