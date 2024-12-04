India and Cambodia collaborate in landmark defence exercise CINBAX-I 2024

The inaugural Cambodia-India Joint Table Top Exercise, CINBAX-I 2024, commenced earlier this month at the Foreign Training Node in Pune. Featuring 20 personnel from each army, the exercise represents a milestone in strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations.

According to an Army spokesperson, the exercise fused tradition with modernity. The contingents participated in a Joint Yoga Session and the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), underscoring the relevance of ancient practices in modern combat readiness. Tactical precision and operational synergy were showcased during a joint firing exercise, while a display of cutting-edge equipment and weapons highlighted advancements in defence technology.

The exercise, which focused on planning and wargaming, emphasised joint Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. Discussions also addressed key areas such as intelligence, cyber warfare, logistics, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. These efforts aimed to enhance interoperability and operational efficiency in peacekeeping missions.

CINBAX-I 2024 underscores the deepening partnership between India and Cambodia, reflecting their shared commitment to regional security and cooperation, the spokesperson said.