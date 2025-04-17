Kailash Mansarover Yatra to resume soon: MEA

The government on Thursday suggested that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume soon.

At a press briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, ”We will soon issue a notice for the public on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. There is a possibility of the resumption of the Yatra soon.”

In January, India and China had decided to resume the yatra and agreed in principle to restore direct flights. The decisions were announced after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held wide-ranging talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing.

Asked if direct flights between India and China will also resume soon, the spokesperson said technical teams of the two countries are in regular touch in this regard. However, no timeline can be given for the resumption of the flights, he added.