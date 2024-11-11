India a country of restless dreams and storytellers: Prasoon Joshi

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi on Monday called India a “country of restless dreams and storytellers” at the curtain raiser for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The prestigious festival, scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Goa, will celebrate diverse voices from across India, aligning with this year’s theme of “Young Filmmakers”.

Joshi emphasized the importance of platforms like IFFI to bring forward authentic stories and voices from filmmakers who might not otherwise have access to large audiences. “Diverse storylines don’t stem from one single place; they emerge from creators in various regions who dare to share their unique stories,” said Joshi, pointing to the courage required for filmmakers to convey genuine narratives.

He further underscored IFFI’s significant role in elevating Indian talent and promoting it on an international stage, calling it an essential space for amplifying unheard voices. According to Joshi, festivals like IFFI provide an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work even if they lack traditional platforms or resources to reach wider audiences.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, addressed the gathering and highlighted IFFI’s growing status globally.

“IFFI has grown into a landmark event for India and internationally, comparable to festivals such as Cannes,” he said, commending the festival’s initiatives to enrich the experience each year. Dr. Murugan also noted an overwhelming international response to film submissions this year, demonstrating IFFI’s expanding reach and global impact.

This year, IFFI introduces an expanded Creative Minds of Tomorrow initiative, raising the number of supported young filmmakers to 100, up from 75 in previous editions. In addition, 400 film students from across India will participate, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This initiative reflects the festival’s commitment to nurturing fresh talent and encouraging creativity among young filmmakers.

In a nod to emerging talent, IFFI will also feature a new award category for Best Debut Indian Director, designed to honor promising young directors across the nation and acknowledge their contributions to Indian cinema.

Present at the curtain raiser were notable attendees, including Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju; Special Secretary, Neerja Shekhar; Festival Director Shekhar Kapur; CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi; and other senior ministry officials.